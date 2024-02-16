Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:MOOD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares during the quarter. Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF makes up about 1.6% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned about 56.78% of Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

MOOD stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.63. Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $27.10.

