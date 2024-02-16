Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Relay Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. Relay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $19.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,733,000.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

