Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target Raised to $362.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $300.00 to $362.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

NYSE:RS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.95. 61,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,836. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.73 and its 200-day moving average is $273.51. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $333.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,839,631.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,333.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total value of $1,498,647.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $23,392,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,839,631.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,333.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

