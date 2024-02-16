Renold (LON:RNO) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.90

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 43.90 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 43.90 ($0.55), with a volume of 572159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.52).

Renold Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £92.03 million, a PE ratio of 648.57, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Renold Company Profile

Renold plc engages manufacturing and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain; and transmission chain including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

Further Reading

