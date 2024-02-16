Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 8,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 17.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

REPL stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 208,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,131. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a current ratio of 12.40. The company has a market cap of $463.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on REPL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Replimune Group

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,238,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,904,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,810 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,064,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,761,000 after purchasing an additional 893,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,966,000 after purchasing an additional 611,552 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,233,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,635,000 after purchasing an additional 586,336 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Replimune Group

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.