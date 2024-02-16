Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) and XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP) Head-To-Head Review

XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XBP Europe and Research Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBP Europe $169.05 million 0.11 $2.39 million N/A N/A Research Solutions $40.68 million 2.37 $570,000.00 ($0.02) -148.00

XBP Europe has higher revenue and earnings than Research Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

XBP Europe has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for XBP Europe and Research Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XBP Europe 0 0 0 0 N/A Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Research Solutions has a consensus price target of $4.68, indicating a potential upside of 57.94%. Given Research Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than XBP Europe.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.7% of XBP Europe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 82.5% of XBP Europe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Research Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares XBP Europe and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBP Europe N/A N/A -124.14% Research Solutions -1.05% -6.24% -1.95%

Summary

Research Solutions beats XBP Europe on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XBP Europe

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. It offers XBP platform that provides secure messaging services; request to pay solutions; enterprise information management solutions; digital mailroom and records digitization solutions; business process management and intelligent workflow automation solutions; integrated communications solution; banking and financial industry solutions and services; cross-border payments; digitization of checks; confirmation of payee; and mortgage and loan management solutions. The company is based in New York, New York. XBP Europe Holdings, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Exela Technologies, Inc.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

