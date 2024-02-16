Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Resideo Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

REZI stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.09. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 67,123 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,859 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

