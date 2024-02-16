Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.44.

A number of research firms have commented on RVNC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $41.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,020,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,096,000 after buying an additional 1,946,680 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $18,352,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,902,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,615 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,147,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 820,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 658,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $489.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

