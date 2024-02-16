Reviewing Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) & Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) and Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Creative Medical Technology and Relay Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Medical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Relay Therapeutics 0 2 7 1 2.90

Relay Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $24.61, suggesting a potential upside of 124.35%. Given Relay Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Relay Therapeutics is more favorable than Creative Medical Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Medical Technology $90,000.00 66.09 -$10.14 million ($7.80) -0.55 Relay Therapeutics $1.38 million 1,018.76 -$290.51 million ($2.69) -4.10

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and Relay Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Creative Medical Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Relay Therapeutics. Relay Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Creative Medical Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and Relay Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Medical Technology N/A -69.54% -64.36% Relay Therapeutics -1,263.49% -38.10% -32.55%

Volatility & Risk

Creative Medical Technology has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Relay Therapeutics beats Creative Medical Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Medical Technology

(Get Free Report)

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of GDC-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

