Reviewing Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

Ovintiv and Atlas Energy Solutions are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ovintiv pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlas Energy Solutions pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ovintiv has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Atlas Energy Solutions has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 23.46% 16.15% 7.99% Atlas Energy Solutions 21.24% 95.51% 12.65%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 6 8 0 2.57 Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 9 1 3.10

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ovintiv and Atlas Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Ovintiv currently has a consensus target price of $53.38, indicating a potential upside of 20.95%. Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus target price of $24.90, indicating a potential upside of 40.08%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Ovintiv.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ovintiv and Atlas Energy Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $12.46 billion 0.97 $3.64 billion $10.08 4.38 Atlas Energy Solutions $606.75 million 2.93 $217.01 million $3.72 4.78

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Solutions. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Energy Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.3% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ovintiv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 82.4% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats Ovintiv on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovintiv



Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Bakken in northwest North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Atlas Energy Solutions



Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

