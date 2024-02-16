Rhumbline Advisers Buys 283 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $46,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $100,563,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $60,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,101 shares of company stock worth $16,104,234 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $1,302.80 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $650.00 and a 52-week high of $1,336.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.82, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,206.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,019.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

