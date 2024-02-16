Rhumbline Advisers Has $58.96 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,692 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $58,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $178.52 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $179.53. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.