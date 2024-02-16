Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $48,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,406,000 after buying an additional 25,783 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total transaction of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,084,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,810 shares of company stock valued at $31,529,145. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $211.97 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $287.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.39.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.31.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

