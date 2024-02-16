RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Trading Down 6%

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) was down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.71 and last traded at $30.97. Approximately 230,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,054,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Insider Activity at RingCentral

The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,344 shares of company stock worth $3,733,591. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

