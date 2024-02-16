RingCentral’s (RNG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RNG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

NYSE:RNG opened at $32.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71, a PEG ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $43.28.

In other RingCentral news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,682,644.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,603.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,682,644.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,603.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,344 shares of company stock worth $3,733,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth approximately $242,462,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 903.4% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,163,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350,105 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 515.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,489,000 after buying an additional 2,275,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 102.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,857,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,799,000 after buying an additional 941,700 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,471,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

