Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells $8,830,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2024

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLXGet Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $8,830,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 12th, David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $8,818,000.00.
  • On Friday, December 22nd, David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $4,778,992.92.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 652.99% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 900.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RBLX

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.