Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells $8,830,000.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $8,830,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $8,818,000.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $4,778,992.92.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 652.99% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 900.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.05.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

