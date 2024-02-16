Rocket Lab USA’s (RKLB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a $6.00 price objective on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

RKLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $4.89 on Monday. Rocket Lab USA has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $257,435.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,509,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $257,435.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,509,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $86,715.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 505,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,523.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 490.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,962 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 665,221 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,797 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 426,519 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

