Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $281.42 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.92.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,087 shares of company stock worth $3,088,888. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

