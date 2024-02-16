Roger Stott Acquires 47 Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Roger Stott acquired 47 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £148.99 ($188.17).

Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 11th, Roger Stott purchased 50 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £150.50 ($190.07).

On Monday, December 11th, Roger Stott purchased 48 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 312 ($3.94) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($189.14).

AJ Bell Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AJB stock opened at GBX 318.60 ($4.02) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,874.12, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 309.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 290.36. AJ Bell plc has a 1 year low of GBX 241.60 ($3.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 362.20 ($4.57).

AJ Bell Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is 6,470.59%.

AJB has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.67) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

