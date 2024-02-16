Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROKU. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $94.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.80. Roku has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $2,262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $2,262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,095 shares of company stock worth $10,760,420. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 85.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Roku during the second quarter worth about $63,556,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $90,386,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

