Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $420,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 390.6% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $547.94. 70,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $562.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

