Roth Capital Comments on SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for SolarEdge Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($2.05) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.03). Roth Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SolarEdge Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.81) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $86.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.51. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $339.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

