Roth Capital Weighs in on iPower Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:IPW)

iPower Inc. (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for iPower in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for iPower’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for iPower’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 36.01% and a negative net margin of 8.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on iPower in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IPW stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. iPower has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iPower by 409.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 284,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in iPower by 91.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 35,498 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iPower in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iPower in the second quarter worth $52,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iPower

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

