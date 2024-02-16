Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $48.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.30.

NYSE TDC opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. Teradata has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 54.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

