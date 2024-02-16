Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target to $42.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.30. 168,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,383. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.76. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $29.23.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.08). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 913.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $277,397.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,053 shares in the company, valued at $920,818.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $277,397.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,053 shares in the company, valued at $920,818.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James William Burns sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $36,961.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,115 shares of company stock worth $1,052,976. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,492,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,037,000 after buying an additional 438,272 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 411,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,926,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,967,000 after purchasing an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

See Also

