Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$11.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INE. National Bankshares raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.58.
View Our Latest Research Report on Innergex Renewable Energy
Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Innergex Renewable Energy
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.