Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$11.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INE. National Bankshares raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.58.

Shares of INE opened at C$7.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.26. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.35 and a 1 year high of C$15.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.18.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

