Royal Bank of Canada Raises DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $130.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.86.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DASH traded down $11.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,506,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,771. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $126.65.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $6,973,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $6,973,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,053.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,080 shares of company stock valued at $42,117,691 in the last 90 days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.