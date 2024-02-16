Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.30.

NYSE:SUM opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

