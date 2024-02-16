Royal Bank of Canada Trims Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Target Price to $60.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

MGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Magna International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Magna International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded Magna International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $55.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Magna International has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Magna International by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Magna International by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

