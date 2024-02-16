Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Trading Down 3.1%

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.01 and last traded at $44.84. Approximately 48,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 428,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Rush Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,169.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 66,200.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 891.2% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 543.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 37.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

Featured Articles

