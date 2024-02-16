Ryan J. Watts Sells 9,589 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $165,793.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 37.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $799,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,837,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,739,000 after purchasing an additional 368,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DNLI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Denali Therapeutics

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.