Ryan J. Watts Sells 9,589 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $165,793.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Denali Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ DNLI opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $33.31.
Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 37.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $799,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,837,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,739,000 after purchasing an additional 368,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on Denali Therapeutics
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Denali Therapeutics
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.