Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.32% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of SAGE traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,733. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,088,000 after acquiring an additional 46,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SAGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

