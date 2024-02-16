Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Sangamo Therapeutics

SGMO stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after acquiring an additional 614,426 shares during the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

