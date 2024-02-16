Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at TD Securities

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price target on Savaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.00.

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$16.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.83. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$12.21 and a 52 week high of C$17.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is 88.14%.

In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 17,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$268,621.20. Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

