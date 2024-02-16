Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

SVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

In related news, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $184,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 30,381 shares of company stock worth $571,166 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Savers Value Village by 5,798.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVV opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Savers Value Village has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $26.88.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

