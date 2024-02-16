Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Up 6.8%

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.74 and last traded at $31.71. 391,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 708,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,217.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,651 shares of company stock valued at $102,395 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 118.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,438,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,567,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,867,000 after purchasing an additional 885,190 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Schrödinger by 1,463.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 870,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schrödinger by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 865,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

