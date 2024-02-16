Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $37.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $37.16.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

