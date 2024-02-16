Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 884,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Scilex Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCLX traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 360,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,481. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. Scilex has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 million. Scilex had a negative return on equity of 437.77% and a negative net margin of 245.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scilex will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Scilex in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Institutional Trading of Scilex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scilex by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,076,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after buying an additional 5,389,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 1st quarter worth $60,070,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scilex by 146,859.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,458,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,401,000 after buying an additional 5,454,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Scilex by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 687,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 101,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 4th quarter worth $974,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scilex Company Profile

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

See Also

