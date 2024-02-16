Scotiabank Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $59.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MGA. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Magna International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NYSE:MGA opened at $55.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.60. Magna International has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). Magna International had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Magna International by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,811,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,968,000 after buying an additional 3,609,429 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Magna International by 8.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,966,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,430,000 after acquiring an additional 157,808 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 947,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 660,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,202,000 after buying an additional 113,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 13.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 648,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,621,000 after buying an additional 77,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

