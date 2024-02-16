Scottish American (LON:SAIN) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.80

Scottish American (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Scottish American’s previous dividend of $3.55. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Scottish American Trading Up 0.6 %

LON:SAIN opened at GBX 502.37 ($6.34) on Friday. Scottish American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 450 ($5.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 543 ($6.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £895.82 million, a PE ratio of 984.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 514.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 502.47.

Scottish American Company Profile

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

