SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.91. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107,808 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 20.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 46,461 shares during the period. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

