Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.68

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.68 and last traded at C$10.65, with a volume of 130198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.55.

A number of analysts recently commented on SES shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.03.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$33,903.69. In related news, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

