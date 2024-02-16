ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,908 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $66,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,812,000 after buying an additional 158,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,477,000 after purchasing an additional 126,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,319,000 after buying an additional 112,544 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 23.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,467,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,379,217,000 after buying an additional 461,614 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $59,514.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,557 shares of company stock worth $7,382,181 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $775.23. 332,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,840. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $733.75 and a 200-day moving average of $639.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

