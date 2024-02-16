SFL Co. Ltd. (SFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
SFL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. SFL has a dividend payout ratio of 82.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
NYSE:SFL opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. SFL has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.65.
SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.
