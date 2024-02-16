SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.450-3.610 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion.

SharkNinja Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE SN opened at 51.46 on Friday. SharkNinja has a 1-year low of 25.84 and a 1-year high of 54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 49.56.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 57.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 826.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth $348,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth $363,000.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.