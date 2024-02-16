Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Shattuck Labs Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ STTK opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $381.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.20. Shattuck Labs has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06.
Insider Transactions at Shattuck Labs
In related news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Shattuck Labs
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
