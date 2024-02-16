Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shattuck Labs Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ STTK opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $381.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.20. Shattuck Labs has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06.

Insider Transactions at Shattuck Labs

In related news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

About Shattuck Labs

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 62.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

