Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Raised to $286.00

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $260.00 to $286.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.89.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical Stock Up 2.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $236.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 14.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.80 and its 200 day moving average is $206.35. Shockwave Medical has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $315.95.

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total value of $463,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total transaction of $298,815.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,933 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,383.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total value of $463,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,096 shares of company stock worth $10,011,025. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 751.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 195.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,590,000 after purchasing an additional 101,557 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter worth about $8,847,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 50.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after buying an additional 50,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,666,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.