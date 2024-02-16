Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a $68.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHOP. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.16.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average of $66.34. The company has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a PE ratio of -92.33 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

