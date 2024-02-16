Short Interest in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Declines By 14.9%

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the January 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 772,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,720,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,046,629,000 after acquiring an additional 89,381 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Allegion by 17.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $584,157,000 after acquiring an additional 825,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allegion by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $464,694,000 after acquiring an additional 176,973 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,218,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $335,411,000 after purchasing an additional 119,954 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,215,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,391,000 after purchasing an additional 441,882 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:ALLE opened at $133.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $133.93.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
