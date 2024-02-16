Short Interest in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expands By 12.5%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 12,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amarin news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 34,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $26,963.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 566,100 shares in the company, valued at $447,219. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amarin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Amarin by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,789,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 42,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 880,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 349,764 shares during the period. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

Amarin Stock Performance

AMRN stock remained flat at $1.22 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 154,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,011. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. Amarin has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $492.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.05.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

